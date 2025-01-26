Global Button Mushroom Products Market Set To Reach USD 92.4 Million By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The button mushroom products in the USA is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer interest in and wellness, particularly in natural and nutrient-rich foods. Button mushrooms, known for their low-calorie and low-fat content, are gaining popularity due to their high nutritional value, including B vitamins and antioxidants. This trend reflects the growing demand for functional and wholesome food options in the country.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global button mushroom products market is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period. Its projected market size for 2025 is at USD 47.9 million . This industry is also likely to expand with an impressive CAGR of 9.3%. It will hit an incredible figure of USD 92.4 million by 2035.

Button mushrooms are the best, with a mild flavor and versatility in the kitchen. This mushroom is enjoyed fresh, dried, canned, and frozen in almost every corner of the world. These mushrooms contain a lot of nutrients, so adding them to various dishes will only make them healthier. Salads and soups have never been so tasty as with button mushrooms. Stir-fries are also quite popular with the inclusion of these mushrooms. With a long shelf life in processed forms, these mushrooms are being consumed more than ever.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The growth in this market is primarily fueled by the shift to convenience foods, especially processed mushroom products. An increased preference for dried mushrooms , canned, and frozen mushrooms because of their longer shelf life and easy storage has fuelled demand. In addition, the global trade in button mushrooms, especially from countries like China, is aiding the expansion of the market in different regions.

Innovations in processed mushroom products, including mushroom powders and mushroom-based snacks, are also the driving forces in this industry. These products are available to food manufacturers and health-conscious consumers, making it versatile, with a longer shelf life and convenient.

Another key trend is that consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable food options. As plant-based and flexitarian diets grow in popularity, mushrooms, which offer a meaty texture and an umami flavor, are finding a place in the market as a plant-based alternative to meat. Button mushrooms are also seen as a sustainable food choice because they require fewer resources to grow than traditional livestock, with many health benefits.

Regional Insights into the Button Mushroom Products Market



India: Poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization and rising health awareness.

USA: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, fueled by a growing interest in plant-based diets and convenient, healthy food options. UK: Witnessing growth due to rising health awareness, strong demand for plant-based diets, and local sustainability efforts.



Key Takeaways from the Button Mushroom Products Market

The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.Convenience and long shelf life mushroom products such as dried, frozen, canned are processed and leading the market growth.Increasing demand for plant-based and sustainable food is driving the popularity of button mushrooms.Mushroom supplements are expected to dominate the market, accounting for 55% of the share by 2025.In the year 2025, powdered mushroom products will constitute a market share of 70%, considering how flexible and simple it is to use them.

“Rising consumer proclivity for convenient, processed alternatives and a growing appetite for plant-based, sustainable nutrition are steering market dynamics. Concurrent innovations in mushroom derivatives, such as powders and supplements, are broadening applications, while heightened awareness of their health benefits accelerates their appeal.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Button Mushroom Products Market



Rising Demand for Convenience Foods: Increasing demands for easy to store and quick-to-prepare mushroom products are promoting the growth of the market.

Health and Wellness Trends: Consumers become more aware of the nutritional content of button mushrooms, which includes low calorie-high vitamin profile and hence drive up demand.

Shift Towards Plant-Based Diets: With plant-based and flexitarian diets becoming more popular, button mushrooms are an easy, sustainable option to replace meat.

Sustainability Concerns: Button mushrooms are less resource-intensive to produce than traditional livestock, making them an attractive choice for the environmentally conscious consumer.

Innovations in Processed Mushroom Products: Mushroom-based products, such as powders, supplements, and snacks, are expanding the scope of applications in the market and driving consumer interest. Global Trade and Increased Availability: The growth in the export of button mushrooms, especially from China, has made the products available to a greater extent globally, thereby increasing the market.





Challenges Faced by the Button Mushroom Products Market



Intense Market Competition: Button mushroom products compete with a plethora of plant-based alternatives and meat substitutes in the market, thus making it hard to differentiate.

Price Sensitivity: High Prices of processed mushroom products like dried and canned mushrooms may not have strong demand from the budget-conscious consumers.

Seasonality and Supply Variability: This would directly influence the variability of availability of fresh button mushrooms leading to inconsistencies on the market.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global trade and distribution complexities, especially in frozen and canned mushrooms, make it challenging for logistics and drive price volatility.

Consumer Perception of Processed Foods: Some consumers may perceive processed mushrooms as less fresh or nutritious compared to fresh varieties, affecting their market acceptance. Alternative Plant-Based Products: The growing availability and diversity of plant-based proteins and other alternatives may shift the focus and market share away from button mushrooms.

Competitive Landscape of the Button Mushroom Products Market

The button mushroom products market is highly competitive with key players that drive innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd. is one of the world's largest mushroom producers, standing out through its advanced cultivation methods and vertical integration that enhance both quality and yield in mushrooms.

Major investment in high-end technology and environment-friendly agriculture in the production would make the business ready to deliver their products to worldwide markets in relation to fresh mushrooms and processed varieties.

Key Companies in the Button Mushroom Products Market



Hard Eight Nutrition LLC

Nutricost

Enclare Nutrition

Nature's Craft.

MYCOVITAL.

Quality of Life Labs

SuperSmart

Chibio Biotech Co., Ltd

Trader Joe's Chinova Bioworks Inc.

Segmentation

By Product:

By product, the market is segmented into mushroom supplements, mushroom protein, mushroom polysaccharides, mushroom-infused functional food & beverages, and phenolic compounds.

By Form:

By form, the market is segmented into powder, capsule, tablets, and liquid extract.

By Region:

Regionally, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

