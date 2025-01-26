Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome Increases Mortality In Patients With Diabetes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea syndrome showed a 58% increase in all-cause mortality.” - Jan Polak

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new study conducted by researchers from Charles University (Prague, Czech Republic) has uncovered a significant between obstructive sleep apnea syndrome and increased mortality among individuals with mellitus. The study, published in the January issue of the Journal of Clinical Sleep , highlights the urgent need for improved screening and strategies for diabetic patients suffering from disordered breathing during sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, a condition characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, is known to be associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease and other health complications in the general population. However, data on its specific impact on mortality in diabetic patients have been scarce until now. The study published recently in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine represents one of the largest investigations to date, involving over 5,700 participants, including 453 individuals with diabetes.

According to the findings, diabetic patients who experienced moderate to severe sleep apnea syndrome faced a markedly higher risk of death compared to those without significant sleep disturbances. Specifically, untreated patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea syndrome showed a 58% increase in all-cause mortality. The study also demonstrated that maintaining an average oxygen saturation level above 91.4% during sleep was associated with a significantly lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular-related mortality.

“Our research confirms that sleep-disordered breathing substantially worsens the already elevated mortality risk in individuals with diabetes,” said Dr. Jan Polak, the study's lead author and a professor at the Third Faculty of Medicine, Charles University.“These findings underscore the importance of routine screening for OSA in diabetic patients and highlight the need for targeted therapeutic approaches to improve outcomes in this vulnerable population.”

Interestingly, while parameters such as sleep efficiency and the proportion of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep have been linked to mortality risk in the general population, they did not exhibit a similar impact on diabetic patients in this study. This suggests that different pathophysiological mechanisms may be at play in individuals with diabetes, warranting further research.

Funding for the research was provided by the National Institute for Research of Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases (Programme EXCELES) under the European Union's Next Generation EU program, with additional support from the Czech Ministry of Health. The study is expected to contribute to ongoing efforts aimed at reducing the health burden of diabetes and improving long-term patient outcomes through better management of sleep disorders.

“Given the significant increase in mortality risk associated with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial,” added Dr. Polak .“We hope that our findings will encourage healthcare providers to adopt more comprehensive screening protocols for diabetic patients. Further research is warranted to identify optimal treatment options for diabetes patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.”

