Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has 'Indian DNA'? Republic Day Chief Guest Explains Genetic Roots
Date
1/26/2025 3:14:46 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who graced 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday, made a big revelation before the event. The chief guest made a disclosure about his Indian roots. According to Prabowo Subianto, he has Indian DNA.
“I have Indian DNA," Prabowo Subianto said at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu , reported The Indian Express. The banquet was hosted in honour of the chief guest on Saturday evening, a day before the grand festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided at the high table. Also Read
| Sky Force Box Office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film continues to fly high
The Indonesian President explained at length the ancient civilisation ties between the two countries. He further noted that he would like to see“Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends," reported The Indian Express.
'Had my genetic sequencing and DNA test'
Elaborating that he had his genetic sequencing and DNA test few weeks ago, Prabowo Subianto said, "They tell me I have Indian DNA. And everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing.. it must be part of my make-up.” The President's office shared this video on Sunday morning. Also Read
| Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Vladimir Putin congratulates President Murmu, PM Modi
Describing his learnings from India visit, the Indonesian President said,“I am not a professional politician, not a good diplomat. I say what's in my heart. I (have) come here (for a) few days but I learnt a lot... from PM Modi's leadership , programme and your commitment to alleviate poverty, to help the marginalised and the weakest part of your society is an inspiration for us.”
MENAFN26012025007365015876ID1109130760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.