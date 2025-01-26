US Says COVID-19 Likely Originated From A Lab In China

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced that the origin of the coronavirus is unlikely to be animal-based and was likely the result of a lab leak in China.

John Ratcliffe, the new head of the CIA, who assumed office on Thursday, has prioritized the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus as a key focus of his tenure.

A CIA spokesperson officially stated on Saturday, January 25, that“the agency assesses with high confidence that the origin related to pandemic research is more plausible than a natural origin based on available reports.”

Previously, a U.S. Congressional committee, after two years of investigation into COVID-19, concluded that the virus likely emerged from a“laboratory or research incident.” The committee presented its findings on December 2, 2024, in a 520-page report, asserting that a lab leak was a contributing factor in the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The report found evidence supporting the theory that COVID-19 might have leaked from a lab during research or due to an accident. However, it could not definitively confirm that the virus was a result of laboratory activities. It also cast doubt on earlier claims that the virus had a natural origin, stating that this theory was highly unlikely.

Brad Wenstrup, the head of the Congressional committee, remarked while releasing the report that the findings“will help the United States and the world anticipate, prepare for, and protect against future pandemics, and hopefully prevent them altogether.”

COVID-19 cases were first identified in Wuhan, located in Hubei province, China, in December 2019. The virus quickly spread worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 7 million people and causing widespread disruption to the global economy as countries implemented lockdowns and border closures.

Earlier reports had also hinted at the possibility of a lab leak in the spread of the coronavirus, but the prevailing theory at the time was that the virus originated from animals.

This recent investigation challenges the dominant narrative of the past few years and highlights the need for deeper scrutiny into the origins of COVID-19. If confirmed, the lab leak theory could reshape global health policies and emphasize stricter oversight of research facilities worldwide.

Understanding the origin of COVID-19 is not just about uncovering the past but also about learning lessons to safeguard against future pandemics. As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, these findings underscore the importance of preparedness, transparency, and collaboration in global health security.

