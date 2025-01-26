عربي


National Library Presents Book Exhibition Dedicated To Azerbaijan National Academy Of Sciences

1/26/2025 3:09:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, a book exhibition has been prepared and presented to users at the National Library, Azernews reports.

The exhibition titled "National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan – 80" showcases books in Azerbaijani and foreign languages about the history of the academy, the stages of development of national science, and the achievements made, as well as literature on the lives and activities of scientists who dedicated their lives to scientific work and contributed significantly to the establishment and development of National Academy of Sciences.

It also includes research conducted by staff, publications from individual institutes, scientific works, scientific journals, bibliographies of prominent scientists published by the National Library, and more.

The exhibition will last for a week.

AzerNews

