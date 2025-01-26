National Library Presents Book Exhibition Dedicated To Azerbaijan National Academy Of Sciences
1/26/2025 3:09:11 PM
Laman Ismayilova
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan
National Academy of Sciences, a book exhibition has been prepared
and presented to users at the National Library,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition titled "National Academy of Sciences of
Azerbaijan – 80" showcases books in Azerbaijani and foreign
languages about the history of the academy, the stages of
development of national science, and the achievements made, as well
as literature on the lives and activities of scientists who
dedicated their lives to scientific work and contributed
significantly to the establishment and development of National
Academy of Sciences.
It also includes research conducted by staff, publications from
individual institutes, scientific works, scientific journals,
bibliographies of prominent scientists published by the National
Library, and more.
The exhibition will last for a week.
