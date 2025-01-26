Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Injures One

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone strike in Kherson on Sunday left one man injured.

Kherson Regional Governor Roman Mrochko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, a 49-year-old resident of Kherson was targeted by an enemy drone in the Korabelnyi district. He is currently receiving in the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a blast injury, with further medical evaluations ongoing," Mrochko said.

