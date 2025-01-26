Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Injures One
1/26/2025 3:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone strike in Kherson on Sunday left one man injured.
Kherson Regional Governor Roman Mrochko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, a 49-year-old resident of Kherson was targeted by an enemy drone in the Korabelnyi district. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a blast injury, with further medical evaluations ongoing," Mrochko said.
