Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Over 500 Missiles, Drones In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted more than 500 missiles and drones launched by Russian forces during the week of January 20–26.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed two guided air missiles, 375 Shahed attack drones, 71 reconnaissance UAVs, and 59 UAVs of other types.

"Throughout the week, tactical aircraft of the Air Force conducted over 30 sorties for aerial reconnaissance, fighter cover, fire support, and air support of ground units. Air Force pilots executed numerous airstrikes on enemy positions, utilizing bombs and missiles of various types to target command posts and concentrations of equipment and manpower," the Air Force said.

This week, soldiers from the Combined Rifle Brigade of the Air Force carried out 64 FPV drone strikes, 144 successful payload drops from UAVs, 11 shooting engagements, and 1,100 reconnaissance UAV flights.

Their efforts resulted in the destruction of enemy manpower, equipment, field ammunition depots, and dozens of aerial targets.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force