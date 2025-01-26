Russian Strikes Damage 10 Apartment Buildings, 17 Private Houses In Sumy Community
Date
1/26/2025 3:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes on January 26 caused significant damage to residential and non-residential buildings in Sumy and the Pishchane village community.
The Sumy City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Thirty buildings were affected, including ten apartment buildings, 17 private residential houses, and three non-residential structures. Three cars were damaged," the post said.
The strikes also shattered 99 windows and balcony frames, and damaged four roofs.
The water and electricity supply in the village of Pishchane has been restored, the city council added.
MENAFN26012025000193011044ID1109130702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.