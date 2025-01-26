Ukrainian Forces Hit Drone Storage Facilities In Russia's Oryol Region
Date
1/26/2025 3:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force units and other formations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck drone storage facilities in Russia's Oryol region.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Concrete structures storing thermobaric warheads for drones were hit. The strike triggered a strong secondary detonation," the post said.
Preliminary assessments suggest that more than 200 Shahed strike drones stored at the site have been rendered inoperable, preventing their use in future attacks against Ukraine.
Read also:
Ukrainian forces hit important facilities in Ryazan, Kursk regions - General Staff
The Ukrainian General Staff emphasized the ongoing nature of such operations: "Combat actions targeting critical facilities involved in the destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the civilian population will continue."
MENAFN26012025000193011044ID1109130701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.