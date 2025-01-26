Ukrainian Forces Hit Drone Storage Facilities In Russia's Oryol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force units and other formations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck drone storage facilities in Russia's Oryol region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Concrete structures storing thermobaric warheads for drones were hit. The strike triggered a strong secondary detonation," the post said.

Preliminary assessments suggest that more than 200 Shahed strike drones stored at the site have been rendered inoperable, preventing their use in future against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian General Staff emphasized the ongoing nature of such operations: "Combat actions targeting critical facilities involved in the destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the civilian population will continue."