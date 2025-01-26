Russian Forces Shell Community In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Four Apartment Buildings
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces on Sunday carried out a drone strike on a community in the Kharkiv region, damaging apartment buildings.
Oleksandr Hololobov, head of the Mala Danylivka community, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, at about 15:20, a drone strike targeted the Mala Danylivka territorial community. Four five-story apartment buildings were damaged," the post said.
Hololobov specified that the attack damaged building facades and window glazing, but no injuries were reported.
On January 25, a drone attack in Kharkiv injured three people.
