The Biggest Web3 Gaming Event In Dubai Dominating The Trillion-Dollar Market

In a move that cements Dubai's reputation as the world's most forward-thinking hub for high-profile events, Funtico marked its launch in Dubai City, billed as the biggest web3 gaming event Dubai has ever seen.

A-listers, global influencers, and key opinion leaders from across the tech and entertainment worlds gathered at the event. Among those who attended included Safa Siddiqui and Ebraheem Al Samadi from Dubai Bling.

An lineup of powerhouse performances highlighted the event. Afrojack, Arash, Charles B, and DJ Gemandi sent the crowd racing with their sets, while host Kris Fade kept adrenaline levels soaring at a fever pitch. At the heart of this affair stands the $TICO Token, Funtico's digital asset that promises a revolutionary approach to incentivized Web3 gaming. With the global gaming industry on track to become a trillion-dollar market, Funtico's platform positions itself as a bold trailblazer-granting gamers unprecedented opportunities to win or earn significant cash. This spectacular blend of blockchain technology, play-to-earn dynamics, and unbridled entertainment marks a new era of interactivity and rewards.