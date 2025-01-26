Aspetar Medical Team Saves Czech Fencing President's Life During Fencing Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A medical team from Aspetar, providing medical support during the ongoing 21st edition of Fencing Grand Prix 'Qatar 2025', successfully saved the life of a spectator who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The individual was later identified as the President of of the Czech Fencing Federation Oldřich Kubišta.

Demonstrating exceptional responsiveness and clinical expertise, the Aspetar team with its partners in QRCS and HMC, swiftly administered critical first aid, stabilised the patient, and accurately diagnosed his condition.

He was subsequently transferred to Hamad General Hospital, where he underwent a successful cardiac catheterisation procedure.

The timely and professional intervention by Aspetar's medical staff played a pivotal role in saving his life, showcasing the team's unparalleled proficiency in emergency medical care.

A high-level delegation from Aspire Zone Foundation, led by Abdullah Nasser Al Naimi, Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, and Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Acting Director General of Aspetar paid a visit to the Czech President, The visit was to check on the Czech President's health and extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

This accomplishment underscores Aspetar's standing as a global leader in sports medicine and its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare during major sporting events. Over the past year, Aspetar has provided medical coverage for more than 100 local and international sporting events, reaffirming its dedication to creating a safe and secure environment for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

This incident adds to Aspetar's growing legacy of life-saving interventions. Notably, the hospital's medical team previously saved the life of a Qatari League footballer who experienced a cardiac emergency during a match, further highlighting the team's capability to handle high-pressure situations with precision and expertise.

Aspetar's latest achievement not only reflects its operational excellence but also reinforces its mission to deliver world-class medical care, ensuring the well-being of all participants and attendees at sporting events.

The 21st edition of Fencing Grand Prix 'Qatar 2025' concludes today at Aspire, hosted by the Qatar Fencing Federation (QFF) under the supervision of the International Fencing Federation. The championship ran over three days, featuring top talent from around the world with total of 440 athletes, comprising 247 men and 193 women, representing 56 countries.

MENAFN26012025000067011011ID1109130389