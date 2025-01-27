Jordan Rejects Trump's Bid To“Clean Out The Whole” Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Amman Net) officials and experts alike reject U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal Saturday that Jordan and Egypt accept 1.5 million Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Some compared the unprecedented suggestion to“ethnic cleansing” as the terms of the ceasefire allowed displaced residents to return to their homes in northern Gaza. Days earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio halted foreign aid to all recipients-with the exception of Egypt and Israel.

Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's position against forced displacement of Palestinian refugees in a joint press conference on Sunday. He followed up in an interview with Sky News Arabia that“Jordan cannot accept being an alternative homeland for the Palestinians.”

“He's framing it as a humanitarian issue, but he's just trying to sell [the Gaza Strip] to the Israelis or sell it to the world,” Jordanian Former Deputy Prime Minister Mamdouh al-Abadi told Jordanian listeners on the morning show of the community radio station Radio al Balad.