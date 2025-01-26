To Her Excellency Madame Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General Of The Commonwealth Of Australia
Date
1/26/2025 1:15:57 PM
26 January 2025
Dear Madame Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts consistently to expand our interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 January 2025
