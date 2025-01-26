Ecology Ministry, State Customs Committee Carry Out Joint Tree-Planting Campaign
1/26/2025 9:05:52 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State
Customs Committee have carried out a joint tree-planting campaign
in Mushfiqabad settlement, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of the campaign, which involved officials
and employees from both organizations as well as volunteers, Eldar
pine and olive trees were planted, suitable for the soil and
climate conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.
The goal of the tree-planting campaign is to promote the
increase of green areas, protect the environment, ensure ecological
safety, and contribute to the fight against climate change.
