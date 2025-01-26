عربي


Ecology Ministry, State Customs Committee Carry Out Joint Tree-Planting Campaign

1/26/2025 9:05:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Customs Committee have carried out a joint tree-planting campaign in Mushfiqabad settlement, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the campaign, which involved officials and employees from both organizations as well as volunteers, Eldar pine and olive trees were planted, suitable for the soil and climate conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.

The goal of the tree-planting campaign is to promote the increase of green areas, protect the environment, ensure ecological safety, and contribute to the fight against climate change.

AzerNews

