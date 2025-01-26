Orgies, Violence Against Women And More: World Elite May Have Spent Nearly ₹10 Crore On Escorts During WEF In Davos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) World leaders gathered in Switzerland for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum this week - with nearly 3,000 attendees from over 130 countries. The event however appears to have had a darker side with Davos reportedly becoming a hub of sexual activity for the global elite.

According to a Daily Mail report, escort agencies saw heightened demand during the event with prostitutes being made to sign non-disclosure agreements. Some women reportedly make around ₹6.5 lakh per booking - with some guests even paying for several hours of 'company'.

Titt4tat spokesperson Andreas Berger told MailOnline that there had been“significantly more sex parties” this year - with 300 escorts booked from its platform by just around 90 customers.

With an average booking duration of four hours this would amount to CHF 300,000 (around ₹2.9 crore) during the first three days of WEF. The spokesperson said that the WEF guests were likely to have spent around 1 million CHF (nearly ₹10 lakh) when one took other providers and agencies into consideration.

Meanwhile the Berlin-based Hetaera agency charged clients £5,000 for a weekend while a two-hour tête-à-tête starts at about £850.

| When all roads lead to Davos, in charts

Prostitution is legal in Switzerland and many of the global elite reportedly enjoyed orgies during their time in Davos by booking multiple women at once. The models are typically bilingual and English, German and French remain the most in-demand languages.

“Anal sex is actually one of the most frequently requested things. These types of people consider themselves untouchable, which they often realistically are. I think physical attacks on escort ladies, for example to live out a certain BDSM fetish, are absolutely conceivable,” Susann from the Swiss Escort Avantgarde agency told the publication.