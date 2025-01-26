Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources Awards DOST Center
Date
1/26/2025 5:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity has been
awarded the title of "Best Partner in Environmental Awareness" by
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for 2024,
Azernews reports.
The award was presented by the Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, to the deputy director of the center,
Mətanət Məmmədova.
As part of the "Green World Solidarity Year," DOST Center has
conducted environmental awareness activities for individuals from
vulnerable groups and ensured their active participation in
cleaning campaigns and improvement works of the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources.
The center has organized exhibitions featuring handicrafts made
from unusable products, concerts, and various projects.
Additionally, the ecological-themed handicrafts created by the
center's trainers and beneficiaries have been successfully
showcased at international exhibitions. Tree-planting activities
have also been held in the 1000 square meters of the center and the
"DOST House" branch's yard.
Participation of individuals from vulnerable groups has also
been ensured at Pre-COP and COP29 events. The concert and
exhibition presented by the center's trainers and beneficiaries in
the Green Zone received great interest.
Note that DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity
aims to reveal and develop the creative potential, talents, and
other skills of people from socially vulnerable population
groups.
The training held at the Center receives about 140 people in two
shifts per day. Martyrs' family members, persons with war related
disabilities and their children, orphans and children deprived of
parental care, low-income families and talented people with
disabilities can receive those trainings. Currently, the Center
held trainings in 12 activities (Floristics, horticulture, and
landscape design; Artistic carving; Carpet weaving and embroidery;
Tailoring, fashion design art; Photography art; Music; Pottery;
Visual arts; Dance; Stage performance, acting art; Audio-recording
and media direction; Culinary, waiter work).
Also, during the training, the persons receiving training are
involved in the social pedagogical and psychological support
programs by the multidisciplinary group created in the Center.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.