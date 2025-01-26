Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources Awards DOST Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity has been awarded the title of "Best Partner in Environmental Awareness" by the of Ecology and Natural Resources for 2024, Azernews reports.

The award was presented by the of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, to the deputy director of the center, Mətanət Məmmədova.

As part of the "Green World Solidarity Year," DOST Center has conducted environmental awareness activities for individuals from vulnerable groups and ensured their active participation in cleaning campaigns and improvement works of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The center has organized exhibitions featuring handicrafts made from unusable products, concerts, and various projects. Additionally, the ecological-themed handicrafts created by the center's trainers and beneficiaries have been successfully showcased at international exhibitions. Tree-planting activities have also been held in the 1000 square meters of the center and the "DOST House" branch's yard.

Participation of individuals from vulnerable groups has also been ensured at Pre-COP and COP29 events. The concert and exhibition presented by the center's trainers and beneficiaries in the Green Zone received great interest.

Note that DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity aims to reveal and develop the creative potential, talents, and other skills of people from socially vulnerable population groups.

The training held at the Center receives about 140 people in two shifts per day. Martyrs' family members, persons with war related disabilities and their children, orphans and children deprived of parental care, low-income families and talented people with disabilities can receive those trainings. Currently, the Center held trainings in 12 activities (Floristics, horticulture, and landscape design; Artistic carving; Carpet weaving and embroidery; Tailoring, fashion design art; Photography art; Music; Pottery; Visual arts; Dance; Stage performance, acting art; Audio-recording and media direction; Culinary, waiter work).

Also, during the training, the persons receiving training are involved in the social pedagogical and psychological support programs by the multidisciplinary group created in the Center.