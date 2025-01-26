عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day


1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn, congratulating her on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the Governor-General good health, her country and people further progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

