Kuwait Amir Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn, congratulating her on the country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished the Governor-General good health, her country and people further progress and prosperity. (end) ahm

