Kuwait Amir Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day
Date
1/26/2025 5:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn, congratulating her on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the Governor-General good health, her country and people further progress and prosperity. (end)
ahm
MENAFN26012025000071011013ID1109129907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.