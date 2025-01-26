Maha Kumbh: Sangam Sees Surge Of Devotees For Mauni Amavasya Snan On Jan 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 26 (IANS) A sea of devotees has started converging in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh ahead of Mauni Amavasya, the biggest snan (bathing day) of the two-month long mela. With the weekend rush ahead of the auspicious day, the city is witnessing a surge of pilgrims from all corners. Railway stations, bus stops, and highways are brimming with pilgrims, all eager to reach Sangam for taking a holy dip on the day.

In the past two days (Friday and Saturday), over 1.25 crore devotees have taken bath at the Sangam. The crowd is expected to swell significantly, with an estimated 8-10 crore devotees expected to take bath on the day of Mauni Amavasya. The fair administration and Kumbh police have implemented extensive preparations, to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees.

To maintain order and ensure smooth movement, the entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Rapid progress is being made to install barricades along the banks to manage the crowd effectively.

Special arrangements have been made across all sectors and zones to facilitate the movement of devotees. No special protocol will be applicable during the Amrit Snan festival to prioritize public convenience.

The Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) has been activated to monitor crowd density and ensure that no excessive gathering takes place at Sangam Nose. Quick-response teams have been deployed in high-density areas to handle emergencies, while major routes are being closely monitored. Surveillance is also being conducted to track suspicious individuals and prevent any untoward incidents.

A campaign is being run against illegal shops operating in the fair area. Action is being taken to facilitate clean and wider roads for the devotees. Sanitation workers have been instructed to ensure cleanliness.

All parking areas have been activated and equipped with basic facilities for devotees. As per the traffic plan, vehicles will first be directed to the nearest parking zones, followed by alternative parking areas. Over 2,000 new signages have been installed to guide devotees in the right direction, ensuring hassle-free navigation.

Devotees are being encouraged to download the official chatbot of the fair. This chatbot provides comprehensive information to make their journey more convenient. In addition to the chatbot, Google navigation and on-ground policemen will assist pilgrims in finding the correct routes.