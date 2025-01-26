US Trump’s push to acquire Greenland causes significant concern in Denmark

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland caused significant concern in Denmark, according to a report from the Financial Times. In a tense 45-minute phone call with Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen, Trump’s tone was described as confrontational and forceful after Frederiksen reiterated Denmark’s position that Greenland was not for sale, though open to talks on military cooperation.



European officials revealed that the call left Denmark “utterly freaked out,” with some believing that Trump’s previous comments about Greenland were mere negotiation tactics aimed at gaining influence in the Arctic. However, the aggressive nature of the conversation led them to reconsider the seriousness of the proposal, and the potential for tensions between Denmark and the US.



Greenland, an autonomous region of Denmark with a crucial NATO military base, has rejected past attempts to sell the island, though it is open to cooperation with the US. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasized that while they are open to working with Washington, they do not want to become part of the US.

