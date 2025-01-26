Musk responds to Nazi salutes in his X feed saying ‘this algorithm sucks’
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, owner of X, reacted to the ongoing controversy about Nazi salutes in his feed, sarcastically complaining about seeing too many references to the gesture. On Thursday, Musk posted a humorous remark about losing his mind over the repeated mentions, adding, “This algorithm sucks!! I want to talk to the manager right now!”
This came after claims that Musk had made a Nazi salute during a rally for US President Donald trump earlier this week, a gesture Musk dismissed as absurd. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Musk, calling him a "great friend" of Israel, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) downplayed the allegations as “awkward,” they criticized Musk for mocking the controversy.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt specifically condemned Musk's response to the backlash, which included a post with Nazi-related puns. Greenblatt emphasized the importance of respecting Holocaust history, stating that it is inappropriate to make light of such a tragic event.
