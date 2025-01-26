R-Day: Six J & K Govt Officials Awarded For Meritorious Public Service
Date
1/26/2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir government has recognized six distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to public service, awarding them the Meritorious Public Service Award on the eve of Republic Day 2025.
These officials, according to a government communication, have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to governance, administration, education, and public welfare.
The awardees include; Shabanam Kamili, JKAS, Kishore Singh Chib, JKAS, Haris Ahmad Handoo, JKAS, Dr. Iffat Hassan Shah – Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo – Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora and Dr. Anjum Andrabi – Assistant Director, HADP.
Each awardee will receive a cash prize of ₹51,000 and a citation as a token of appreciation for their exceptional service to society.
