Interstate 91 North At Exit 27 Will Be Shut Down Briefly
1/26/2025 12:30:52 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police - Berlin/Middlesex
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of I91 NB Exit 27 in Derby traffic will be shut down briefly due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, please drive carefully.
Heather Dieringer
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX
