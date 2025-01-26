Interstate 91 North At Exit 27 Will Be Shut Down Briefly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State - Berlin/Middlesex

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





In the area of I91 NB Exit 27 in Derby traffic will be shut down briefly due to a traffic accident.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, please drive carefully.









Heather Dieringer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX

