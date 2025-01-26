Republic Day Celebrations: TN Governor Unfurls National Flag At Marina Beach

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unfurled the national flag at Marina Beach near the Labour Statue during the state's Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Governor paid tribute at the War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai by laying a wreath. Chief of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin greeted the Governor with a bouquet at the Republic Day venue at the Marina.

After the national anthem, the Governor unfurled the flag as flower petals were showered from an Indian Air Force helicopter. He also reviewed an impressive parade featuring contingents from the armed forces.

Chief Minister Stalin presented various awards during the ceremony, including the Anna Medal for Gallantry. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice K.R. Shriram, state ministers, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

The Republic Day tableaux included cutting-edge military equipment such as the T-90 tank and bulletproof Light Specialist Vehicles. The ceremonial parade featured contingents from the Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, and units of the Tamil Nadu Police.

Colourful cultural performances by school and college students highlighted Tamil Nadu's rich heritage and celebrated the greatness of the Tamil language and culture.

A key concept of the programme was the theme,“Tamizhe Vazhga, Thaye Vazhga (Long Live Tamil, Long Live Mother Tamil)".

It may be recalled that in his Republic Day address on Saturday (January 25), Governor R.N. Ravi raised several critical concerns regarding Tamil Nadu's socio-economic and administrative challenges. He expressed concern over the declining autonomy of universities, alleging that the state secretariat exerts significant control over university operations, including academic councils and vice chancellors' appointments. He also criticised the curriculum and syllabus management, stating they are now heavily influenced by the State Government Council for Higher Education.

Ravi highlighted the rising menace of drug syndicates in the state, which he claimed are linked to international cartels. He also expressed alarm over the frequent reports of caste-based discrimination and violence against Dalits, including their denial of access to public spaces.

The Governor stated that economically Tamil Nadu is no longer a leading destination for private investment, trailing behind states like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. He attributed this decline to dwindling foreign direct investment, which he said hampers industrial growth and job creation.

Ravi further pointed to the state's high suicide rate, at over 26 per lakh population -- more than double the national average. He referred to Tamil Nadu as the“suicide capital of India”, attributing the issue to growing socio-economic distress among the youth and the poor.

He also raised concerns about national security, citing the National Investigation Agency's discovery of terrorist modules and sleeper cells linked to international terror networks operating within the state. It is noteworthy that the Tamil Nadu government boycotted the tea party hosted by the Governor on Republic Day in response to these statements.