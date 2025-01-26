Ektaa Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For ‘Love Of Her Life’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Television and producer Ektaa Kapoor took to social to celebrate the birthday of her son, Ravie Kapoor.

In a heartwarming post shared on Instagram, Ektaa posted a sweet of Ravie, cherishing old memories. Alongside it, she wrote,“Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

In her caption, the proud mother invoked Lord Hanuman's blessings for her son and added the Bajrang Baan by Rasraj Maharaj. The video captures Ravie's sweet and playful moments with his mother, Tusshar Kapoor, and grandfather, Jeetendra.

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She shared the good news on her social media handles and also revealed her son's name. Ektaa named her son Ravie after her father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Announcing the arrival of her son, the producer wrote,“By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine, and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent," part of her note read. "It is an emotional moment for me and my family, and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Ektaa's doctor shared that she chose surrogacy after experiencing several failed pregnancies following multiple rounds of IVF.

Ektaa Kapoor's brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, is also a single parent to his son, Laksshya, who was born in 2016 through surrogacy with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The actor had once shared that having a child was something he deeply desired, and his unmarried status was never an obstacle for him in pursuing fatherhood.