MSMEDA To Double Support For Project Owners Outside Cairo: CEO

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), announced that in 2025, the authority will work to significantly increase both the and non-financial services available to project owners across Egypt's governorates. This effort will include a broad range of accessible services such as training programs, feasibility studies, and opportunities for participating in exhibitions. These initiatives are part of MSMEDA's broader strategy to empower small businesses, uplift local communities, and create sustainable job opportunities for youth.

Rahmy outlined the authority's ambitious plan to expand the marketing efforts for small and micro-enterprise products. By enhancing production levels to meet local market demands and improving global competitiveness, MSMEDA aims to support project owners through facilitated participation in exhibitions held throughout Egypt. These efforts will be made possible in collaboration with relevant public and private sector entities.

Furthermore, Rahmy emphasized the authority's ongoing commitment to fostering partnerships with government bodies, NGOs, and the private sector to provide essential technical and marketing support for MSMEs, especially in Upper Egypt. The goal is to strengthen the production capabilities of these businesses, offer access to local markets, and help ensure the long-term viability and development of their projects.

Rahmy's comments came on the occasion of the participation of 30 industrial projects from MSMEDA's client base in the“Made in Sohag” exhibition. He stressed the authority's focus on local exhibitions in the governorates, which aim to showcase products that meet consumer demand at affordable prices. In addition, MSMEDA is actively working to increase the involvement of industrial project owners in both local and international exhibitions.

He also highlighted the authority's particular focus on productive clusters and industrial zones in Upper Egypt and Egypt's border governorates, where marketing support is especially critical. MSMEDA aims to promote these areas, introduce high-quality products to consumers nationwide, and prepare businesses for export opportunities. The authority will continue supporting their participation in international exhibitions to further expand their market reach.

Khaled Abu Al-Wafa, Chairperson of the Sohag Chamber of Commerce, commended the fruitful collaboration with MSMEDA, which facilitated the participation of 30 local industrial and productive project owners in the exhibition. He emphasized the significance of the exhibition as a prime opportunity for small and micro-enterprise owners to market their products both within and outside Sohag. This initiative helps encourage local manufacturers to innovate and advance their offerings while motivating the youth of Sohag to explore entrepreneurship.

The“Made in Sohag” exhibition featured a variety of local products, including electrical appliances, engineering goods, plastics, food items, ready-made clothing, and leather products. Alongside the exhibition, MSMEDA also hosted a seminar to promote entrepreneurial culture and raise awareness of its financial and technical services. The seminar shared inspiring success stories from MSMEDA clients and encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to leverage the resources available through the authority.