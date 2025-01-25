عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Estonia Not Ruling Out Provocations During Disconnection From Russian Grid

Estonia Not Ruling Out Provocations During Disconnection From Russian Grid


1/25/2025 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Minister of Internal Affairs Lauri Läänemets believes provocations from the Russian side are possible during the desynchronization of the Estonian energy system from the Russian one.

This was reported by ERR , Ukrinform saw.

Läänemets noted that the switching between the systems has been thoroughly prepared and will come unnoticed.

"However, during this period, Estonia's energy supply will be more vulnerable, and our neighbor (Russia - ed.) may try to take advantage of the situation. We must be prepared for possible hybrid threats – from cyberattacks to physical interference, as well as the spread of disinformation. There may even be attempts to damage our energy infrastructure," Läänemets noted.

Read also: Putin has not changed his main goals in war against Ukraine - Estonia n FM

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police and security services of Estonia are taking measures to ensure order and prevent incidents during desynchronization.

He also noted that synchronization with the European energy system is an important step that breaks the connection with Russia. "It eliminates significant dependence and the possibility of influence, effectively eliminating the last 'rope' that connects us with the East," Läänemets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Baltic state will totally disconnect from the Russian power grid on February 8 before synchronizing with the EU grid the next day.

Photo: sotsid

MENAFN25012025000193011044ID1109128926


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search