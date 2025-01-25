Estonia Not Ruling Out Provocations During Disconnection From Russian Grid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian of Internal Affairs Lauri Läänemets believes provocations from the Russian side are possible during the desynchronization of the Estonian system from the Russian one.

This was reported by ERR , Ukrinform saw.

Läänemets noted that the switching between the systems has been thoroughly prepared and will come unnoticed.

"However, during this period, Estonia's energy will be more vulnerable, and our neighbor (Russia - ed.) may try to take advantage of the situation. We must be prepared for possible hybrid threats – from cyberattacks to physical interference, as well as the spread of disinformation. There may even be attempts to damage our energy infrastructure," Läänemets noted.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police and security services of Estonia are taking measures to ensure order and prevent incidents during desynchronization.

He also noted that synchronization with the European energy system is an important step that breaks the connection with Russia. "It eliminates significant dependence and the possibility of influence, effectively eliminating the last 'rope' that connects us with the East," Läänemets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Baltic state will totally disconnect from the Russian power grid on February 8 before synchronizing with the EU grid the next day.

Photo: sotsid