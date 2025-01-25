Celtic-Dundee Match Postponed After Storm Damage To Stadium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Glasgow: Celtic's match at home to Dundee on Saturday has been postponed following storm damage to the Scottish champions' stadium.

Storm Eowyn brought winds of up to 100 miles per hour (161 kmh) in central Scotland on Friday and a red weather warning of danger to life from Britain's Met (Meteorological) Office.

A statement issued Saturday by Scottish Premiership table-toppers Celtic, who lead arch Glasgow rivals Rangers by 13 points, said: "Today's scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.

"Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match. While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.