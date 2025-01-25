Jordan's Garment, Pharmaceutical Exports Up By 24.6% To JD1.208B In 11 Months 2024-Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) - The Kingdom's exports of clothing, accessories and products continue to rise during the January- November period in 2024, as a "major" supporter in the growth of national exports.The Kingdom's exports of garments and accessories increased by 24.6% until the end of November 2024, amounting for JD1.505 billion , compared to JD1.208 billion for the same period in 2023.According to foreign trade figures issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), national exports of pharmaceutical preparations for the same period surged by 16.3% to record JD541 million, compared to JD465 million for the same period in 2023.National exports of chemical fertilizers decreased during the same period by 7.2% to reach JD845 million, compared to JD911 million for the same period in 2023, while jewelry and ornaments dropped by 16.0% to record JD633 million, against JD754 million in 2023, the DoS figures showed.Raw potash exports also went down by the end of November 2024 by 28.6%, reaching JD440 million, compared to JD616 million for the corresponding period in 2023, while phosphate plunged by 10.4%, reaching JD498 million, against JD556 million for the same period in 2023.During the 1st 11 months of 2024, the Kingdom's national exports increased by 3.3% to stand at JD7.832 billion, compared to JD7.580 billion for the same period in 2023, the DoS data revealed.