Wish To See Kerala Becoming First State To Achieve 100 Per Cent Voter Turnout: Guv Arlekar

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) Newly appointed Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday said that he expects the southern state to become the first one in the country to achieve 100 per cent voter turnout.

He said this while inaugurating the state level celebrations, here coinciding with January 25 being celebrated as the National Voters' Day.

He appreciated the people of Kerala for showing its utmost responsibility towards democracy and exercising of franchise. This is on account of the dedication and commitment shown by all officials attached to the poll process.

The Governor also expressed his happiness in the functioning of the Election Commission of India for coming out with changes according to times and supporting the people with better facilities when they come to exercise their franchise and Kerala has been leading from the front when it comes to accepting it wholeheartedly.

"It was Kerala which held the first polling using the electronic voting machine,” said Arlekar.

Extending a piece of advice to the first time voters, he said they should use their mind to select the best government and the best legislator.

He, however, expressed his concern for those who opt for NOTA as this is nothing but running away from responsibilities.

The Kerala Governor called upon the people to come and visit the exhibition associated with the National Voters Day and said he is happy that he will be able to cast his vote at the next election when it will be held in the state.

A function was also held at the state owned Technopark- the IT campus in the state capital city when Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd.) and other officials taking pledge to uphold democratic values of the Constitution.