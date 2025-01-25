Saudi Arabia To Host Regular World Economic Forum Global Meeting

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host a regular high-level World Economic Forum (WEF) global meeting in Riyadh, with the first slated for the Spring of 2026, it was announced today.

The announcement was made today by His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, of and Planning, and Børge Brende, World Economic Forum President, on the final day of the 55Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The global WEF meeting in Riyadh will serve as a vital for global leaders, experts, policy- and decision-makers from diverse fields including the public and private sectors, academia, international organizations, and civil society to convene and address the challenges defining our world.





His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning for Saudi Arabia, commented on the announcement:“Hosting a regular global World Economic Forum meeting in the Kingdom is a testament to the global platform for dialogue, collaboration and innovation the Saudi Arabia has become, and that the World Economic Forum continues to be. This meeting represents a significant opportunity to further unite the world in capturing the immense potential that lies ahead.

“In this critical juncture for the global economy, we're not only inspired by the opportunities before us, but also deeply confident that our collective efforts will forge a brighter, more inclusive and more prosperous future for all. We look forward to welcoming the global community again in Saudi Arabia in the spring of 2026.”

President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende said:“The World Economic Forum is looking forward to coming back to the Kingdom in 2026. To close the 55World Economic Forum with this announcement puts us on a strong course for the years ahead. Years that will have immense consequence. Because the progress we make over the coming months will not only deliver results in the near term, but will shape our course for years to come.”

Building on the success of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting held in Riyadh in April 2024, this new development solidifies Saudi Arabia's position as a central player in shaping the global agenda. The Kingdom's bold leadership and determination to foster global dialogues between developed and developing economies and drive inclusive global growth make it an ideal host to address complex global challenges with the WEF community.

The World Economic Forum Global Meeting in Riyadh is set to become a cornerstone event in the global calendar, reflecting the Kingdom's position as a key bridge between the north and south, east and west, and a beacon for constructive dialogue and action.