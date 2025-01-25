Aravinda Reflects On His Iconic Career, Says Warne-Murali Trophy Will Be A Challenging Contest

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka cricketer, Aravinda de Silva, reflected on his iconic career, recounting his battles with Australia, his friendship with Shane Warne, and his optimism about Sri Lanka's cricketing future. De Silva emphasised how Australia's competitive edge brought out the best in him, particularly in his unforgettable century at the Gabba and his all-round brilliance in the final.

Sri Lanka's rise as a cricketing powerhouse is incomplete without the contributions of Aravinda de Silva. Known for his fearless batting and knack for stepping up in high-pressure moments, de Silva's career epitomized resilience and class.

One of the defining moments of his career was his match-winning performance in the 1996 World Cup final against Australia. Facing an Australian team brimming with world-class players, de Silva delivered a complete performance with bat, ball, and in the field. His unbeaten 107, three wickets, and two catches secured Sri Lanka's maiden World Cup title and etched his name in cricketing history.

Reflecting on his love for challenges, de Silva told Telecom Asia Sports, "I've always thrived on challenges, and facing the Aussies was something I relished. They make you earn every single run, and of course, they have a bit to say as well – things that fired me up and brought out the best in me." De Silva's ability to shine against Australia was not limited to one tournament. Long before the 1996 World Cup, he made his mark with a stunning 167 at the Gabba, becoming the first Sri Lankan to score a Test century on Australian soil.

Recalling the skepticism surrounding Sri Lanka's place in Test cricket, de Silva shared an anecdote: "Some of my friends wanted tickets for the Test match, and I realised they had only printed tickets for the first four days. They weren't expecting the game to last five days. Those digs spurred me on to prove a point."

For de Silva, the Gabba innings was not just about runs but about proving Sri Lanka's mettle on the international stage.

One of the enduring relationships de Silva built during his career was with Australian legend Shane Warne. Despite their fierce on-field battles, the two shared a genuine friendship off the field. "Shane's confidence in his craft was phenomenal. He genuinely believed no one could do it better than him, and that's what made him so special," de Silva said.

De Silva fondly recalled their last meeting, a month before Warne's untimely passing. "We had gone out for a meal, chatting about our kids and life in general. His cricketing acumen was second to none, and his loss left a gaping hole in the game."

The Warne-Murali Trophy, contested between Sri Lanka and Australia, stands as a testament to the legacies of two great cricketers and the friendships that cricket fosters.

As Australia began their tour of Sri Lanka, de Silva offered his insights into the upcoming series. With two Test matches in spin-friendly Galle, he predicted a challenging contest for the visitors. "This Australian team plays spin better than most sides that have toured Sri Lanka in recent years. It's going to be a tough series, but with both Tests being played in Galle, Sri Lanka should hold the upper hand," he noted.

De Silva also praised Australia's fighting spirit, which he believes will make the series a closely contested one. His admiration for the current crop of Sri Lankan players was evident. He expressed confidence in the young batting brigade, likening their self-belief to his own early days. "I've been really impressed with the self-belief these young batters have shown. Cricket is a game of confidence, and I can see some of them destined for greatness," he said.

He went further to rank Sri Lanka's batting line-up as one of the best in the world, second only to India. "I believe Sri Lanka's batting order is right up there with the best in the world. After India, I'd say we have the most formidable line-up, and I see this team doing some remarkable things in the future."