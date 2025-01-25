(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has warned that the decline of the United States' global dominance could lead Western elites to instigate new international conflicts to serve their own interests. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Naryshkin expressed concerns about the growing instability in the world and emphasized the importance of restraint and rational decision-making among global players.



Naryshkin noted that while the transition to a multipolar world order presents risks, it also holds significant potential for economic growth and global security. He predicted that the US and EU will remain key players in the future global structure, but their influence will be on par with that of emerging powers like China, India, and Russia. Naryshkin also highlighted the potential for a new pan-Eurasian security framework to help stabilize the world.





