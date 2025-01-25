Hamas Hands Four Israeli Occupation Prisoners In 2Nd Swap
1/25/2025 6:05:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Hamas movement handed four female Israeli Occupation prisoners over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in central Gaza on Saturday.
The four freed soldiers were led onto a podium in Gaza City before being transported via ICRC vehicles to Israeli occupying forces, an Israeli occupation spokesman said.
They were set free in exchange for 200 Palestinians prisoners in the second swap of the recently concluded Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.
Meanwhile, Hamas said 200 prisoners will be freed on Saturday as part of the swap deal, including around 70 set to be deported. (end)
