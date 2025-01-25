J&K CM Gets Official X Handle
Date
1/25/2025 5:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister has now got an official handle on popular microblogging website X, his office said on Saturday.
“Official announcement. We are delighted to share that the office of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is now officially on X!” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office, using the handle“@CM_JnK”, said in its first post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
It asked social media users to follow the handle for“direct engagement and insights”.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Stay connected for updates on key initiatives, policies and developments, shaping our Jammu and Kashmir region,” it added.
Abdullah, a tech-savvy person himself, remains active on various social media platforms and has more than 30 lakh followers on his personal account on X.
Read Also
Our Identity Is Tied To Our land: CM Omar
Will Get Answers Soon: CM Omar On Rajouri Mystery Deaths
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25012025000215011059ID1109128181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.