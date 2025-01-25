J&K CM Gets Official X Handle

“Official announcement. We are delighted to share that the office of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is now officially on X!” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office, using the handle“@CM_JnK”, said in its first post on X.

It asked social users to follow the handle for“direct engagement and insights”.

“Stay connected for updates on key initiatives, policies and developments, shaping our Jammu and Kashmir region,” it added.

Abdullah, a tech-savvy person himself, remains active on various social media platforms and has more than 30 lakh followers on his personal account on X.

