'Mamata Banerjee Can't Disown...': RG Kar Rape Case Victim's Parents Allege Bid To 'Hush Up Ghastly Incident'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee cannot disown the responsibility for the alleged attempt by the and hospital authorities to destroy evidence of rape and murder of their daughter, the parents of the RG Kar hospital victim said on Saturday.

The parents were quoted by a report as saying that police and hospital authorities "attempted to shield the 'main conspirators' behind the crime". They also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “failed to bring to all the perpetrators and overlooked the larger conspiracy aspect”.

"Everyone - the Kolkata Police , hospital administration and people's representatives from the TMC - played an active role to hush up the ghastly incident so that truth does not come to light,” the deceased medic's mother told a Bengali TV channel on Friday.

"The CM cannot disown the failure of the Kolkata Police , hospital and the administration,” the mother of the deceased was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The victim's mother reportedly said,“The CM has to explain why the crime scene could not be sealed and the evidence was tampered with by the entry of a large number of onlookers. She has to explain why from the footage of 68 people moving in the area on August 9 morning till midday, only one person Sanjay Roy was identified s the sole perpetrator of the crime?” her mother said.

She claimed that while the CBI did not act on the issue of alleged suppression of facts, the state administration failed to protect a woman medic at her workplace, and later tried to hide the larger conspiracy aspect of the crime.