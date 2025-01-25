The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Partners With Securitize To Advance Tokenization In Investment Management

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Florida, United States, January 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Palm Beach, FL– January 20, 2025 – The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, aimed at expanding education and innovation in tokenizing funds. The collaboration will empower fund managers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the rapidly growing for tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

The partnership will focus on a series of educational and social events tailored to the needs of experienced fund managers, to explore opportunities to integrate tokenization into their portfolios and operations.

Securitize Fund Services will work with the PBHFA to address gaps in traditional fund administration processes, including slow and duplicative investor onboarding, delayed fund NAV calculations or not integrated with on-chain oracles, and the inability to issue securities on demand. Securitize is solving these issues by digitizing investor onboarding, automating workflows via smart contracts, and offering on-demand issuance and redemption of tokenized securities.

David S. Goodboy, Founder of PBHFA commented,“I am very excited to share Securitize's capacities with our members and network. There is no question that real-world asset tokenization is the future of finance with Securitize leading the way.”

Carlos Domingo, Co-founder & CEO of Securitize added,“At Securitize, we are proud to be the trusted tokenization provider for leading asset managers worldwide. As on-chain finance grows, there's an incredible opportunity for local hedge fund managers to modernize their operations, broaden investor access, and enhance liquidity options. We are committed to equipping managers with the tools and expertise needed to navigate this transformative shift to unlock growth and innovation that will ultimately benefit their investors.”

Mikhail Davidyan, Head of Securitize Fund Services remarked,“​​The team's expertise empowers hedge fund managers to unlock new efficiencies, enhance investor engagement, and expand their offerings on-chain. By partnering with us, hedge fund managers associated with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association can seamlessly develop and scale their services, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape.””

About Securitize:

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io.

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is the leading South Florida connection platform for investors & financial professionals. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF's, foundations, allocators, as well as the world's top service providers, including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms. The PBHFA serves the community by providing deal making support, educational opportunities, as well as connecting investors & capital allocators with opportunity.

