Switzerland Wants Iranian Morality Police Disbanded

Switzerland is calling on Iran to disband the morality police and ensure the right to a fair trial in the Middle East country.

Deutsch de Schweiz fordert Auflösung der Sittenpolizei in Iran Original Read more: Schweiz fordert Auflösung der Sittenpolizei in Ira

The demands were made by a representative of the Swiss mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday.

The morality police in Iran control the wearing of the Islamic veil by women. More than two years after the death of young Mahsa Amini in a police station – who had allegedly worn the Islamic veil incorrectly – the measures restricting women's rights must be brought to an end, the representative told the Human Rights Council.

Several other countries also denounced the violence of the security forces in enforcing these measures.

Switzerland also reiterated its call for a moratorium on death sentences for minors or drug-related offenses and its desire for more guarantees for the rights of minorities.