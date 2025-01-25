Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 33 Cents To USD 81.80 Pb - KPC
Date
1/25/2025 2:04:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price lost 33 cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 81.80 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 82.13 pb the day before, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 21 cents to hit USD 78.50 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) went up by four cents to USD 74.66 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN25012025000071011013ID1109127847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.