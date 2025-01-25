Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 33 Cents To USD 81.80 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price lost 33 cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 81.80 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 82.13 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Saturday. Brent futures rose by 21 cents to hit USD 78.50 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) went up by four cents to USD 74.66 pb. (end) km

