Suits LA Trailer: Will Meghan Markle Return To Acting? Popular TV Show Comes Back After 6 Years

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As 'Suits' gears up for its return after six years, fans wonder if Meghan Markle will return to acting with this new spin-off 'Suits: LA' to her famous show.

The first trailer released for this high-stakes drama, set to premiere on NBC on February 23 this year, offers a fresh new sun-soaked Los Angeles vibe to show.

Suits LA, the brand-new spin-off of the show starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, is all set to bring the drama to the West Coast. This fresh chapter promises to deliver sharp suits, sharper wit, and enough courtroom chaos to keep fans hooked.

| Meghan Markle is 'professional,' has 'great laugh': Suits co-star Gabriel Macht Will Meghan Markle make a return?

Although there has been a buzz on social media about Meghan Markle's return to acting with the show Suits LA, the trailer did not show her.

Officially, Meghan's return to the show has not been confirmed, and there has been no update about the possibility of her cameo appearance.

Meghan Markle's Rachel got a 'happy ending'

Meghan Markle 's character, Rachel Zane, got her a happy ending in Suits. Rachel, a paralegal who later becomes a lawyer in the show, marries Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams) in a heartfelt wedding during Season 7.

Shortly after their wedding, Rachel and Mike leave the law firm and move to Seattle to start a new life. They accept an offer to run a legal clinic focused on helping underserved clients.

| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's 'toxic' image reason behind 'separation'

This departure allowed the show to write off Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams from the series when Markle left to marry Prince Harry and step away from acting.