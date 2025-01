Circular Mandating Participation In Tiranga Rally Wrong: J & K Dy CM

A circular was issued by the chief education officer, Poonch, directing heads of various to send 40-50 students and two teachers to the rally.

“India belongs to everyone, and not just one person or party. This flag belongs to all of us. If any political party would say that it belongs to them, we don't accept that.

“If someone has issued such a circular, it is wrong and should not have been issued because on January 26 and August 15, the country's martyrs are remembered, who rendered sacrifices to give all of us freedom,” Choudhary told reporters here.

The deputy CM visited the Hazratbal shrine to review the arrangements for the upcoming Shab-e-Mehraj, which is being observed on Monday.

Responding to questions by reporters on the issue, Choudhary said the circular should not have been issued.

“If any officer has issued such a circular, it is wrong. It should not have been done at the insistence of a political party. The country doesn't belong to a political party, the country belongs to all the people who live here, to the people of every religion and race who have rendered sacrifices,” he said.

“When the time is right, we will see what can be done about the officer who has issued it,” the deputy chief minister added.

PDP leaders had criticised the circular and alleged the government was using education as a“propaganda tool” by“forcing” students to attend the rally.

