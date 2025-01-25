Donald Trump's 'Sales Pitch For Canada To Join' US As 51St State: 'Big Tax Cut, Better Health Coverage'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald said on Friday he would "love" to see Canada as the 51st US state and listed out certain perks Canadians would enjoy if Canada merged with the US. In a shared on social media, Trump could be heard saying that Canadian citizens "would get a very big tax cut if that happened."

Trump also said Canadians won't "have to worry about the military" and would get "better coverage" if Canada becomes the US' 51st state . A few on social called it Trump's“sales pitch for Canada to join the USA.”

| Canada Open Work Permit rule: How it will impact Indian students

Donald Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He once said he would use "economic force" and not“military force” to acquire Canada.

The US President said on Friday,“I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadian citizens, if that happened, would get a very big tax cut – a tremendous tax cut – because they are very highly taxed. You wouldn't have to worry about the military. You wouldn't have to worry about many of the things. They'd have much better health coverage. I think the people of Canada would like it.”

| Canada is 'ready to respond' if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs from Feb 1

Canadian politician Chrystia Freeland reacted to Trump's statement, saying,“President Trump, Canada is not for sale-we are strong, independent, and will never let your health insurers profit off Canadians.”

| Canada's Justin Trudeau congratulates new US President Donald Trump Why Trump wants Canada to be US' 51st state

Trump said on Friday that he once asked "Governor" Justin Trudeau, "when he was Canada's Prime Minister", if it was fair that the US "is paying $200 billion dollars to keep Canada going".