Levin Papantonio Marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month With Milestone Victory Against Exploitation

Levin Papantonio is dedicated to changing a "culture of complicity" by combating human trafficking and those who enable it and from it.

Levin Papantonio Attorney Kim Adams heads up the firm's human trafficking litigation.

Judge Says Pornhub Can't Hide Behind Section 230 After Profiting From Child Sexual Abuse.

- KIM ADAMS, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIOPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Levin Papantonio law firm reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fighting human trafficking and holding accountable those who knowingly profit from this horrific crime.Leading these efforts is Attorney Kim Adams, who heads the firm's human trafficking litigation. This includes groundbreaking cases against MindGeek , the parent company of Pornhub, which Adams litigates in collaboration with the Zarzaur Law Firm, Prince Glover Hayes, Laffey Bucci D'Andrea, Reich & Ryan, Clark Hill, and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE).Targeting Corporations That Profit From Trafficking“Human trafficking thrives in the shadows, but when corporations profit from exploitation, they must be brought into the light,” said Kim Adams.“Our litigation against MindGeek represents a critical step in exposing and dismantling systems that create and facilitate child sex abuse material and enable and benefit from trafficking. Survivors deserve justice, and we are determined to deliver it.”A big win for survivors happened in December 2024. A federal judge rejected Pornhub's request to throw out a class action lawsuit. The case is called Doe v. MG Freesites LTD et al (Case No. 7:21-cv-00220-LSC). The lawsuit claims that the platform knowingly facilitated and profited from the creation, facilitation, and distribution of exploitative content. This landmark decision underscores the progress being made in holding corporations accountable for their complicity in human trafficking.About Doe v. MG Freesites LTD et al.At 16, Jane Doe #1 was drugged and raped by a man in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The abuse and rape were recorded. The perpetrator partnered with MindGeek in a business deal to split profits from the views and downloads of the video. MindGeek reviewed, categorized, tagged, and disseminated the images and video depicting the rape and sexual exploitation of Jane Doe #1.​Judge's Order Tosses out Section 230 Legal ShieldThe National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), a key collaborator in this litigation, celebrated the ruling.“This significant ruling is a victory for the brave Survivor-Plaintiff as it ensures Pornhub cannot use Section 230 as a legal shield and must face accountability for profiting from her child sexual abuse," said Dani Pinter, Senior Vice President and Director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center, in a statement about the December order.Changing a CultureLevin Papantonio's partnership with NCOSE and other organizations continues to strengthen efforts to combat human trafficking, both in and out of the courtroom. The firm's work extends to community education, advocacy, and supporting legislative reforms to protect the vulnerable and empower survivors.“This is more than litigation; it's about changing a culture of complicity,” Adams emphasized.“Together with our partners, we are making strides toward a world where exploitation has no place.”For more information about Levin Papantonio's human trafficking litigation or to learn more about the Pornhub lawsuits, visit the firm's website.

