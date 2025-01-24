WEF Calls For Collective Action To Address World's Pressing Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum concluded on Friday its 55th annual meeting emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced global cooperation and collective action to address the world's pressing economic social and environmental challenges.

The annual meeting held in Davos gathered over 3.000 policymakers, business executives, leaders of international organizations, civil society figures, academics, and innovators from around the globe.

In his closing remarks, Borge Brende President and CEO of the World Economic Forum underscored the critical timing of the gathering, noting that the rapidly shifting political geopolitical and economic landscapes have created a moment of heightened complexity.

"This is a moment when we must align on key political priorities including driving sustainable economic growth reducing carbon emissions and finding viable solutions to global conflicts." Brende said.

The Forum's discussions went beyond identifying challenges. They also led to the launch of several impactful initiatives aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between the public and private sectors.

According to Brende these initiatives ranged from workforce development programs and reskilling efforts to broader discussions on promoting collaboration among major global powers including the United States and China.

WEF hosted nearly 500 sessions and workshops to encourage cross-sector collaboration with the world facing increasingly complex political economic and technological crises.

Among the highlights was the introduction of the "Global Cooperation Index 2025" which offered recommendations to strengthen collaboration amid growing geopolitical tensions and global volatility.

Additionally the "Global Risks Report 2025" focused on the risks posed by armed conflicts and the damaging effects of disinformation on the stability of governments.

A key theme discussed at the Forum was the urgent need for joint efforts to tackle climate change and geopolitical instability. Leaders recognized the importance of accelerating the transition to sustainable economic models through innovation in multiple sectors. Participants also discussed maintaining economic resilience in the face of growing uncertainties calling for new strategies to build stronger more adaptable financial systems.

The Forum showcased a series of initiatives designed to reimagine global growth and development. Among them was the "Future Growth" initiative which emphasizes investment in human resources to support long-term prosperity.

Leaders also discussed eight principles aimed at ensuring the stability of the financial system while adapting to the fragmentation of the global financial market. These principles seek to provide a foundation for a more inclusive secure and resilient global economy.

On the topic of "Investing in People" several groundbreaking initiatives were presented including the "Rehabilitation Revolution" which aims to equip one billion people with new skills by 2030.

This initiative focuses on reskilling efforts to ensure that workers are prepared for the evolving job market. Additionally the "Future Jobs" initiative looks to address the future of work by developing labor markets and creating new opportunities for training and education.

The protection of the planet was another central focus of the discussions particularly in addressing the challenge of translating climate benefits into viable investments.

The "Plastic Pollution Reduction Platform" was presented as a key initiative aimed at reducing global plastic pollution. The platform aims to expand collaboration involving 25 national partnerships and targeting over 1.5 billion people by 2025.

The Forum also delved into the topic of "Industries in the Intelligent Age" examining the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need to develop responsible strategies for its use. Discussions also highlighted the significant role AI will play in industrial transformations.

The presentation of the "Cybersecurity Report 2025" raised awareness of the increasing challenges faced by industries as technological advancements continue to outpace regulatory and security measures. (end)

