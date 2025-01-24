House Of The Dragon Season 3: Rhys Ifans Offers Filming Update, Teases 'Something Brewing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rhys Ifans, who plays Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon, provided an update on the much-anticipated third season of the hit series, in an interview with ScreenRant. Ifans gave fans a hint about what they can expect in the near future, though he didn't offer specifics on the filming schedule.

"I don't know. I don't know, but I can smell the sulfur. There's something brewing," Ifans said. "I can say, yeah, they start shooting soon this year, so I'm sure you'll be able to watch it in about 25 years' time."

Filming start date remains uncertain

Although Ifans confirmed that House of the Dragon is expected to begin filming "soon this year," the actor's comments suggest that there may be some delays in the production process. With the start of the year already underway, there is still no confirmed start date for filming season 3, which could mean obstacles or challenges have arisen during the pre-production phase.

Fans had been hoping for a more concrete timeline, but Ifans' update signals that the wait for House of the Dragon season 3 might be longer than anticipated. If everything proceeds as planned, viewers could expect the season to air no sooner than 2026.

Challenges in pre-production?

The delay in confirming the start of filming raises questions about possible production challenges. With high expectations for the third season following the success of seasons 1 and 2, it's likely that the team behind House of the Dragon wants to ensure everything is in place before they begin shooting. Pre-production hurdles, such as finalising scripts, casting, and scheduling, could be factors in the delay.

Season 2 premieres to strong reception

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premiered in June 2024 and has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The show continues to explore the world of Westeros during the Targaryen reign, focusing on the early years of House Targaryen's power and the dynasty's internal struggles over succession.