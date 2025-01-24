Turkey Offers Mediation As M23 Rebels Advance On Goma In Eastern DRC Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The conflict in eastern Republic of Congo (DRC) has intensified, with M23 rebels gaining ground and threatening the strategic city of Goma. Turkey has stepped in to offer mediation, potentially shifting the dynamics of the long-standing crisis.



According to recent reports from The EastAfrican, the situation has reached a critical point, prompting international concern and efforts. M23 rebels have made significant territorial advances in recent weeks, capturing key towns and encircling Goma.



The rebel group seized Minova, an important trading hub, and advanced to within 20 kilometers of Goma. These gains have raised alarms about the stability of the region and the safety of its inhabitants.



The humanitarian impact of the conflict has been severe. Over 237,000 people fled their homes in North and South Kivu provinces since the start of 2025. Displacement camps and aid facilities struggle to cope with the influx of civilians seeking refuge from the violence.



In addition, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered to mediate between Rwanda and the DRC to end the conflict. This move comes as Erdoğan hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame for bilateral talks.







Turkey's involvement could introduce a new dynamic to the peace process, which has faced challenges under Angola's mediation. The Congolese army has acknowledged the rebels' advance but claims to have inflicted significant losses on the enemy.



However, civil society groups warn of an impending humanitarian crisis as Goma faces isolation and potential food shortages. The city's population of nearly two million, including many expatriates, remains at risk.

Crisis in the DRC

President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos to address the crisis. He chaired an emergency meeting of the High Council of Defense upon his return.



The president has also proposed creating the world's largest tropical forest reserve as a long-term solution to the conflict. The United States Embassy in Kinshasa has issued a warning to American citizens, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation.



This alert underscores the gravity of the situation and the international community's growing concern about the conflict's escalation. Turkey's offer of mediation presents a new opportunity for dialogue between the conflicting parties.



However, the effectiveness of this intervention remains uncertain given the complex nature of the conflict and the deep-rooted issues at play. The international community watches closely as the situation unfolds, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in eastern DRC.

