Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Redefine The Smoking Experience (OSW-112)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Gowing older comes with a lot of challenges. For me, one challenge is a bit of stiffness in my hands. I've worked with my hands for more than 30 years so arthritis is an issue. As a user of cannabis for relief from aches and pains, I would frequently drop my cigarette, especially when trying to pass or receive it from another," said an inventor, from Suisun City, Calif. "I invented the Rip Rod and Rip Rod Valet to solve the dropping issues and more."

The patent-pending invention creates a fully inclusive continuous suite for consumers, ensuring that an ashtray, snuffer, and cigarette holder are readily available, and without needing separate pieces. The unique design provides a comfortable grip and ease of use. It also conceals butts and drastically reduces residual smells associated with an open ashtray. Additionally, it is producible in unlimited design variations and finishes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-112, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

