Skycharger surpasses 500,000 charging sessions on its West Coast network

January 24, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Skycharger , a Skyview Ventures company, says its West Coast Highway Corridor Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) has achieved the“remarkable milestone” of 500,000 charging sessions.

This achievement underscores the rapid acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and highlights Skycharger's vital role in advancing sustainable across the West Coast.

Johannes Copeland, COO at Skycharger, says:“Reaching the 500,000-session milestone is a testament to the rapid growth of the EV movement and the essential infrastructure that drives it.

“This achievement highlights the increasing demand for charging stations and the value of strategic locations.”

Since 2021, Skycharger's network has delivered substantial environmental benefits, enabling over 41 million miles of EV travel and helping drivers avoid 12,650 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The network's high reliability and accessibility have bolstered public confidence in EV infrastructure, driving adoption across California and beyond.

Additionally, Skycharger actively engages with local communities, supporting workforce development initiatives and collaborating with nonprofits to enhance the economic and social benefits of EV charging infrastructure.

The West Coast Highway Corridor DCFC network, initially developed under the ChargePoint brand and acquired and upgraded by Skycharger in 2021, has experienced exponential growth in utilization.

The increase from 200,000 charging sessions in April 2023 to 500,000 today underscores the rapid rise in EV adoption and highlights the effectiveness of Skycharger's upgrades, which included faster charging speeds and improved station reliability.

In 2024, Skycharger expanded its network to serve more communities, adding new stations, and debuting its first Skycharger-branded stations.

Looking ahead, Skycharger plans to expand its West Coast Highway Corridor DCFC network even further, with a goal of doubling its charging capacity in California by the end of 2025.

Skycharger has also been selected to receive the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding to support the expansion of its California sites.

In addition, the company is extending its footprint into neighboring states. All future stations will carry the Skycharger brand. As part of its vision, the company is actively pursuing new partnerships and exploring advanced technologies to continue delivering best-in-class charging solutions.

Copeland says:“Skycharger understands that the key to a successful network lies in maintaining operational stations at strategic locations along major highways.

“We want to be the lifeline for EV drivers traveling long distances.”