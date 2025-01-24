Teaching Students To Use AI Responsibly: A New Service From Brainfuse Helpnow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Francesco Lecciso, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the introduction of ChatGPT and other large language models, have become increasingly concerned about students' over-reliance on AI tools. To help address this growing concern, Brainfuse HelpNow for public libraries is proud to announce the launch of its newest service: AI Academic Integrity Tutoring.This first-of-its-kind offering connects learners with experienced online tutors who specialize in teaching how to use AI tools to enhance learning while maintaining academic integrity.Key Features of AI Academic Integrity Tutoring:● Ethical AI Use: Gain a clear understanding of the boundaries between helpful support and academic misconduct.● Brainstorming and Organization: Learn how to use AI to generate ideas and outline thoughts effectively.● Critical Thinking: Develop skills to thoughtfully structure questions for meaningful results.● Practical Applications: Discover how to integrate AI into study routines to improve comprehension, build confidence, and enhance your skills.“AI can be a powerful tool to enhance learning, but it can impede it if misused. Our online tutors are here to guide students on how to integrate AI into their studies responsibly,” said Brainfuse CEO Francesco Lecciso.“This service isn't just about using AI-it's about using it thoughtfully to support genuine understanding, independent thinking, and academic honesty.”Patrons can access AI Academic Integrity Tutoring through Brainfuse HelpNow's Featured Services section. The service also includes an Online Resources hub with tips and strategies for making responsible and effective use of AI.Whether students are just starting to explore AI tools or looking for ways to incorporate them responsibly into their studies, this service offers the guidance they need to use AI as a tool to support-not replace-their learning efforts.For more information on AI Academic Integrity Tutoring, contact Brainfuse at ....About Brainfuse HelpNowBrainfuse is a leading online resource that provides academic assistance, career services, and learning tools to libraries, schools, and individuals across the nation. By connecting learners with expert tutors, HelpNow supports education at every level, empowering users to succeed academically and beyond.

