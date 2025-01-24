Ep3oil, Inc Name And Symbol Change Complete
Date
1/24/2025 1:31:02 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Holiday Island Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:HIHI) We are positioned to become a leader in the oil and gas industry”
- Glenn KlinkerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ep3Oil, Inc (EEEP) has been granted the name and symbol changes as requested. Ep3Oil strives to be the leader in funding and Acquisition
of oil production properties worldwide. With multiple holdings currently in Texas, Ep3Oil is looking to bring innovative funding to quickly expand its oil production holdings and offer high quality opportunities to investors through joint venture partnerships.
Currently concentrated in Texas, Ep3Oil is analyzing additional opportunities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Greenland.
Glenn Klinker, CEO, has secured established oil industry partners and plans to bring funding and investment in oil production into a new era, making oil field production easier for accredited investors to take advantage of oil production investments.
Ep3Oil, Inc. is committed to keeping both shareholders and the public informed on all of our opportunities and developments. Please visit Ep3Oil for more information.
Glenn Klinker
Holiday island Holdings, Inc
+1 702-480-3215
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN24012025003118003196ID1109126711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.